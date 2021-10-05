AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. AXT reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%.

AXTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.08 million, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 2.24. AXT has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

