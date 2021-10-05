Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.
Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).
About Ayr Wellness
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.