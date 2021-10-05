Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Update

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ayr Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.