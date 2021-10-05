B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.55% from the company’s previous close.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.94.

Shares of BTO traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.40. 2,785,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,893. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.42. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$9.42. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$457.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,632,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,654,445.72. Insiders sold a total of 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333 in the last ninety days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

