Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $305.38

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 305.38 ($3.99) and traded as high as GBX 381 ($4.98). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 367.80 ($4.81), with a volume of 936,832 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on BAB. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 424 ($5.54) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 378.50 ($4.95).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 340.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 305.38.

In related news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.