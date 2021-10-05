Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 127,051 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 547.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,051 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 194,966.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,271 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Barclays by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 42,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Barclays by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised Barclays to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 210.00 to 220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Barclays to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

BCS stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 22.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

