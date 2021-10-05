Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $8.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

