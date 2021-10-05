Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

VAC opened at $162.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.58 and a 200 day moving average of $162.21. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 2.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -480.00%.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

