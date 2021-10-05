Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of WNS by 27.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC boosted its position in WNS by 18.4% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WNS by 38.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen increased their price target on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $84.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.29 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.