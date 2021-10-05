Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lennox International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,969,000 after acquiring an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 156,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter worth $25,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total value of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,547 shares of company stock worth $5,786,193 in the last 90 days. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International stock opened at $296.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.60 and a 200-day moving average of $330.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LII shares. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

