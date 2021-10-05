Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 108.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 350.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.66%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

