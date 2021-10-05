Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Upland Software worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPLD. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 20.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $993.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $32.21 and a one year high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

UPLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

