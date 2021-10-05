Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,691,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $33,892,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

RCD opened at $145.22 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.34 and a 200-day moving average of $146.86.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

