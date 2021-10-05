Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Proto Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at about $91,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

PRLB stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

