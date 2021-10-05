Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,639 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

HYT stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

