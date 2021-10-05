Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. 6.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE NMI opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.