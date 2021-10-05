Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 286,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,359,000 after buying an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 367.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 68,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.71. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

