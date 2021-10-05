Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 33,582 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBSW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 471,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 58.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBSW opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.8075 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

