Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,431 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in JD.com by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 109,728 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in JD.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in JD.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of JD opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.04. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.