Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 44,236 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 44,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLVT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,284,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,767,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,651,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,968,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

CLVT stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $445.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

