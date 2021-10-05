Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 48.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 21.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 337,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

