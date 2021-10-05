Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

