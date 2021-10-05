Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,233,000 after buying an additional 255,696 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRE stock opened at $126.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.04. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.14.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

