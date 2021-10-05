Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,377 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $177.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.