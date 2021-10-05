Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,488 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,488 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

