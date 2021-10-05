Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,979 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 20.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,970,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,380,000 after purchasing an additional 589,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,281,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,625,000 after purchasing an additional 104,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

