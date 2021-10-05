Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,432 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Atmos Energy news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

