Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

IXG stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

