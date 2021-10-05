Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $283.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.14 and a 52 week high of $304.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.77.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

