Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $151.58

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.58 and last traded at $150.95, with a volume of 88901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.18.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.91.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth $40,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Balchem by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Balchem by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 12,980.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

