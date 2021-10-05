Ball (NYSE:BLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLL. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

