Ball (NYSE:BLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BLL. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.35.
Shares of BLL stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $91.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $102.76.
In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Ball by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.
About Ball
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
