Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Shares Down 4.7%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s stock price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.12 and last traded at $50.64. Approximately 21,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 496,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.16.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 2.46.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). Bally’s had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Bally’s by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 351,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $14,996,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

