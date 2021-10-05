Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Trading Down 4.7%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 34,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.02.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 16.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0032 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 46,132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

