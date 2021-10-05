Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 103,231 shares.The stock last traded at $17.54 and had previously closed at $18.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. On average, analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 34.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

