Bank of America Boosts The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target to $26.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NAPA stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. 14,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $24.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $684,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,044 shares of company stock worth $1,650,455.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 19.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

