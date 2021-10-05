Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,487,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

