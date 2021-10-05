Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Short Interest Update

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Bank of China stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. Bank of China has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

