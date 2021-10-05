Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 8,476 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Workday were worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.19.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total transaction of $710,958.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $249.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.68. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,387.03 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.62 and a twelve month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

