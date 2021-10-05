Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $27,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVY. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

AVY opened at $207.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.48 and its 200-day moving average is $210.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $125.75 and a 52-week high of $228.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

