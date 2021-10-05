Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9,627.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,324 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 854,028 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,201,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,152,000 after acquiring an additional 683,153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

