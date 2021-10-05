Bank of Montreal Can Buys 216,672 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 107.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 216,672 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $26,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $707,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

EWT stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

