Bank of Montreal Can Buys 23,110 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.24% of Bunge worth $27,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bunge by 805.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 99,485 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 15.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 130,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 56.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 248,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 32.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

