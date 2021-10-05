Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Discovery worth $27,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,904.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,581,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,477,000 after buying an additional 27,122,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 346.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,682,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,584 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 553.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,018,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 132.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,688,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

