Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 214.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 881,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of News worth $23,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of News by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of News by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 365,320 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,241 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of News by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06. News Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, News currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

