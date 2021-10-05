Bank of Montreal Can Has $28.04 Million Stock Position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279,703 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.82% of Atlas worth $28,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATCO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 888.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlas by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Atlas stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Atlas Corp. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATCO shares. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

