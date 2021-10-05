Bank of Montreal Can Has $28.34 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 372,144 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.71% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $28,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -164.98 and a beta of 1.50. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.