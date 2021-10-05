Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 11,188 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $27,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895 over the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.88.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $644.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $617.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

