Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 402,690 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 1,342,300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.41% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $2,139,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.2% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 273,040 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 297.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $75.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

