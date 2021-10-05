Bank of Montreal Can Sells 13,194 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Ventas worth $28,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Shares of VTR opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 140.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

