Bank of Montreal Can Sells 566 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of NVR worth $27,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,303.00.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,781.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5,101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,940.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.02. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,868.01 and a 12-month high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $42.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.