Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 54,447 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 928,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,447 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $46,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.77. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

